chatting-about-other-individuals-in-japanese-making-use-of-the-‘garu’-composition

Hoikuen ni iku no o iyagatte-iru-n desu. He refuses to go to nursery university.

Situation one: Mrs. Shiba is pissed off with toddler Jun.

妻： 最近、じゅんが保育園に行くのをいやがっているの。

夫： なんでだろう。いじわるな子がいるのかなあ。

Tsuma: Saikin, Jun ga hoikuen ni iku no o iyagatte-iru no.

Otto: Nande darō. Ijiwaruna ko ga iru no kanā.

Wife: Lately, Jun has been refusing to go to nursery university.

Husband: I surprise why. Possibly there is a bully there.

Let us glance at the meanings and usages of the compound verb “Xがる,” which is made use of to show that a particular person other than the speaker is exhibiting signs of something or needs a little something. In this structure, “X” is generally the stem of an i-adjective like 痛(いた)い (agonizing), 寂(さび)しい (lonely) or 寒(さむ)い (chilly), which become 痛がる, 寂しがる and 寒がる respectively:

息子(むすこ)が寒がるといけないからヒーターをつけておこう。 (I’ll turn on the heater so my son doesn’t sense so cold.)

愛子(あいこ)がタブレットPCを欲(ほ)しがっている。 (Aiko would like a tablet pc.)

In Predicament one, the wife’s いやがる (to dislike) is an instance where by “X” is a na-adjective, the phrase いやな. However, only a couple na-adjectives are ordinarily utilized in the Xがる sample: 退屈 (たいくつ)な (boring), 窮屈(きゅうくつ)な (experience slim or restricted), 面倒 (めんどう)な (troublesome), 不思議(ふしぎ)な (wondrous) and 残念 (ざんねん)な (regrettable) are among the them:

Due to the fact “Xがる” implies that the drive or thoughts of someone can be observed, inferred or imagined from outside the house, it can be rendered in English as “show indicators of.” The pattern can carry a connotation of reproach so it is generally used to describe children, animals and any individual in the speaker’s interior circle, as opposed to shoppers and superiors, which would be considered impolite.

Situation 2: An training expert is offering a lecture.

講師： 親は、無理に子どもに勉強させたがるものですが、将来のことを考えると、それはいい方法ではありません。子どもの能力は、自由な遊びをすることで、自然に高まっていくものです。

Kōshi: Oya wa, muri ni kodomo ni benkyō sasetagaru mono desu ga, shōrai no koto o kangaeru to, sore wa ii hōhō dewa arimasen. Kodomo no nōryoku wa, jiyūna asobi o suru koto de, shizen ni takamatte-iku mono desu.

Lecturer: Moms and dads tend to pressure their youngsters to study but, when looking at their futures, which is not a superior process. A child’s skills will by natural means enhance when they enjoy freely.

When using a verb in the area of “X,” acquire the stem of the masu-sort of the verb and increase on “たがる.” For case in point, 行(い)く (to go) turns into 行きたがる (he/she/they want to go): 子(こ)どもが眠(ねむ)たがっている。 (The little ones want to go to sleep.)

In Circumstance 2 this pattern is shaped making use of させる, the causative sort of the verb する (to do), and gets させたがる (he/she/they want to make someone do).

Bonus Dialogue: Ms. Grey is talking to Mr. Mita at operate when their boss, Mr. Okubo, interrupts them.

グレイ： 調査課(ちょうさか)って、ずっと暇(ひま)だと思(おも)っていたの。でも、新(あたら)しい課長(かちょう)が来(き)てから残業(ざんぎょう)が多(おお)いみたい。今(いま)も、まだだれも帰(かえ)る様子(ようす)がなかった。

三田(みた)： 大宮(おおみや)課長は、終業(しゅうぎょう)時間(じかん)少(すこ)し前(まえ)になると、その日(ひ)のまとめのスピーチをするらしいよ。みんな早(はや)く帰りたがっているのに、スピーチが長(なが)くて、なかなか帰れないんだって。

グレイ： スピーチをするのはいいけれど、終業時間は守(まも)ってほしいよね。

三田： うちの課長はスピーチ好(ず)きじゃなくてよかったけど、終業時間近(ちか)くになると、いつも新しい仕事(しごと)を持(も)って来(く)る… 。

大久保(おおくぼ): [入ってくる] 三田くん、ちょっとこの書類(しょるい)、見(み)てくれないか。

三田： [ひとりごと] こういうことをするからみんなが煙(けむ)たがるんだ。

大久保： え？なんか言(い)った？

三田： いえ、課長、何(なん)でもありません。すぐに始(はじ)めます。

Grey: I imagined our analysis segment experienced totally free time. But it looks like there’s been a good deal of additional time considering that the new part chief arrived. Even now it did not yet glimpse like everyone was likely property.

Mita: I read Mr. Omiya offers a speech summarizing that day’s occasions just right before quitting time. Even while absolutely everyone desires to go house early, his speeches are extensive and they cannot quite go away.

Gray: It’s Okay to give a speech but I wish he’d abide by the doing work hours.

Mita: It is good that our main doesn’t like doing speeches, but when it gets to the close of the working day he often delivers me new perform to do.

Okubo: [Enters] Mr. Mita, would you take a seem at this doc for me?

Mita: [To himself] This is why the team appears uneasy with him, due to the fact he does things like this.

Okubo: Huh? Did you say something?

Mita: No, boss, it’s nothing. I’ll start on these ideal absent.