Cheap Trick: Cheap Trick – Album of the week Club review

Hot love

Speak now or shut up forever

He’s a whore

mandocello

The Ballad of TV Violence (I’m Not the Only Boy)

ELO Kiddies

Dad should have stayed in high school

Mr. Taxman Thief

Cry

Oh, Candy

A combination of zany and sophisticated, Cheap Trick certainly took their cues from The Beatles. But in a career of more than four decades (they were formed in Rockford, Illinois in 1973), they have proven to be the masters of powerpop, with a result of classic songs almost as large as the collection of unusual guitarist guitars Rick Nielsen.

With Jack Douglas from Aerosmith at the helm, the debut album from Cheap Trick had a rougher approach than we would expect from them in later years, but the rough feel of the performances gave the songs an extra frisson.

It matched the songs that represented the band’s live set at that time. ELO Kiddies, He’s A Whore and Mandocello all have a directness that owes something to The Who, albeit with a quirky undercurrent that is more in line with The Move.

“These guys play rock & roll like Vince Lombardi coached football: heavy emphasis on basics with some kind of demented violence to keep the opposition intimidated. The closest musical analogy is the Who, who has always sounded like the prisoners of Bedlam on their best things Cheap Trick not only sounds like their companion forgot to lock their cages, they also look like this. “(Rolling stone)

“Cheap Trick enjoys taboo subjects with abandonment, devoting themselves to the power of the hook, as well as pure volume and intricate rock & roll – although the record has been achieved more musically than punk rock, it has the same aesthetic. The combination of off filter humor, bizarre subjects and blissful power pop made Cheap Trick one of the defining albums of its time, as well as one of the most influential. “(AllMusic)

“The album has no weak songs. Even the band had faith in its own material and made a joke on one side of the LP as ‘Side 1’ and the other – as ‘Side A’. And to be honest, there is no desire to argue this, because what is presented on the album is first-class pop music that deserves its place among the classics, but it is a shame that this classic is known to a much smaller audience than it deserves. “(Sputnuk- music)

Jacob Tannehill: What a great album. What an excellent debut album. One of the first LPs I owned. It sounded like nothing else at the time. To go from Mandocello to He’s A Whore to Oh Candy. These guys just got better, and also stumbled a bit along the way, but not everyone is perfect. But this was and still is a great representation of who Cheap Trick is.

Adam Ranger: Never heard before today (heard a lot about their later things). This is an interesting album with a mix of styles. It has bluesy AC / DC-like grooves, flashes of the more polished sound that would follow and tracks that sound punky / new wave in some places (not surprising considering the release date of 1977). Overall I enjoyed this album. Not all songs work for me – some seem like a mess or unfinished – but there is an energy in the game that I love.

Jonathan Novajosky: I thought it was decent, more on my second listen through the album. ELO Kiddies is a pretty annoying opener, but after that I enjoyed most of the tracks to a certain extent. Daddy Should Have Stayed in High School is one of the better songs with his very catchy “Ooooh” accompanied by blows in the background. Mandocello is the real star here. I immediately loved the heavy bass and the overall soft feeling – that served as a nice “pause” and change of sound from the previous songs.

I really don’t have much else to say about most of the other songs. The debut of Cheap Trick is solid, but I don’t see myself going back for any reason, except for the two songs I mentioned. 6.5 / 10

John Davidson: This is not scared for me. When ELO Kiddies started, I initially thought this might be interesting (although there is a hint of Gary Glitter left), but the vocals and lyrics started to annoy me before the end of the first song, and they didn’t improve when the album went On .

Some music is pretty good. Although it contains elements of proto-punk and new wave in general. it is closer in style to the regular American rock of Tom Petty, Bob Seger and the like than to the hard rockers and metal bands that I preferred at the time.

Like all the others on the planet that I had in Budokan, but like almost everyone else I stopped listening to them in 1980.

Although this debut has more rough sides than their later, more polished crowd pullers, it is not improved by the relative lack of focus on song writing. Although the musical craftsmanship is certainly good, none of it is strikingly good and the vocal phrasing and the quirky (but not funny) lyrics are a special low for me.

Best song – Mandocello. As I said, it generally doesn’t do anything for me. 4/10

Shane Reho: An almost perfect debut. Cheap Trick proves here that they could have done great things in the hard rock form if they had stayed with it, but that didn’t happen. That loud sound is better heard on the LP, which sounds much rawer than the remaster. Cry Cry is the only song I would say is not as strong as the rest, but that’s not that much.

Although most of the album is a hard attack, they also threw in Mandocello, the only soft moment of the album, and one of the best songs they ever did. Speak Now Of Forever Hold Your Peace should have been on Budokan, it is one of their best jams (damn it, they should have put a few songs on it, none of this album made it, which is a shame, no pun intended).

Taxman Mr Thief has one of the best riffs from Rick Nielsen. That and he is a whore should have been hits. It is understandable why the latter was not due to the title and subject, but there is no excuse for Taxman. What’s even worse is male prostitution (he’s a whore), murder (Ballad or TV Violence), suicide (Oh Candy) or pedophilia (dad should have stayed in high school)?

Even with all those dark themes, this album is nothing but fun to listen to. They may have become more radio-friendly later (although they have not fully given up such themes: Surrender shares a side of vinyl with Auf Wiedersehen, which seems to encourage suicide), they have never made a better album. However, I would consider Dream Police as a close second. 9/10.

Jay Turner: As Cheap Trick says, it’s a strong album. I’m not the biggest fan, but I think it’s much better than their other studio efforts. Some producers tend to wipe out the rough nature of the bands they record. That didn’t happen here! Sounds good! Dream Police sounds like chewing gum compared to this one. Great choice this week

Mike Knoop: Cheap Trick fascinates me.

1) I can still remember where I was the first time I heard the At Budokan version of I Want You Want Want Me, and my thoughts were astonished when I later heard Surrender, and it was even better!

2) They were my first (and second) concert – but not until 1983. That’s why the 80s version of Cheap Trick with Jon Brant on bass was my Cheap Trick, because I grew up with that – and the videos for She’s Tight and If You Want My Love was played pretty steadily on baby MTV.

3) By the time Tom Petersson returned in 1988, I was long gone. The flame still lets me vomit.

4) I have always read that the real Cheap Trick native language was in the first three albums and how influential they were on many of the bands I admired.

5) Based on the number of songs from their first three albums in the largest hit collections, Cheap Trick did not believe that themselves. Even when they were allowed to choose the numbers, the choices were weighted to hit 80s singles – until they were present long enough to get the “best of” treatment with two disks.

OK, thanks for your patience. Now to the album at hand. I am sorry to say that I like it, but far from great. ELO Kiddies is a fairly strong declaration of intent – and shows Rick Nielsen’s brutal humor by actually having nothing to do with ELO as well as I can tell. Cry, Cry is a fun bluesy vamp and really shows off the amazing voice of Robin Zander. He’s a whore is a pretty fantastic rocker, unless you listen to the lyrics too well – were gigolos really common in the 70s? Finally, Mandocello is a beautiful heartbreaker with the emotional weight that I expected – but didn’t get – from Oh, Candy. Again, Zander’s voice is incredible. The rest of the album comes by without releasing the earwig. It is not Boston or Van Halen, but the seeds of one of the most interesting, if not always successful, American rock bands are there.

For my money Cheap Trick peaked the first time with Dream Police (fourth studio album if you keep it up), and then again with Next Position Please produced by Todd Rundgren in 1983. If someone later has a favorite Cheap Trick album than ’88 , let me know and I’ll see. Sometimes a favorite album from a band is not always where we expect it.

Jeff Coler: So, like many people, I have not kept up Cheap Trick to the fantastic of At Budokan and Dream Police. When I was 15 years old, I was impressed by the power of This House Is Rockin ‘stereo guitar intro, the pop wildness of Surrender and the anthemic Gonna Raise Hell (almost voted as our senior class) theme song for graduation, lol).

Once I was exposed, of course I had to work backwards in their catalog … but I have to admit that I am not as familiar with their debut as with In Color and Heaven Tonight. It was very refreshing to listen to the raw, almost indie-rather-indie-was-cool quality of this album … so a compliment to the group for offering it as the selection of the week.

It was quite fun and a real nostalgic journey back in time to treat my ears to this debut. 40 years later I still believe that Robin Zander has one of the most amazing voices of rock and it is easy to see why rock stars from the 90s, such as Kurt Cobain – and punk icons such as the Ramones – are often cited as heavily influenced by the infectious power pop of Cheap Trick.

Bun E Carlos’ accountant-by-day, rocker-by-night wardrobe was almost as iconic as the Angus Young schoolboy uniform. And Rick Nielsen must undoubtedly be one of the most unique guitar personalities of this era. I agree with most comments this week that Mandocello is one of the more exciting tracks, although I’m a bass player, so maybe a bit biased (way to go, Tom), but there’s a satisfying lo- as edginess to the entire album, beginning to end.

Andrew Johnston: I’m biased, but I love this band and I love this album. For me it combines the outright weirdness of prime time 70s Alice Cooper (Elo Kiddies, Daddy Should Have Stayed In High School), Beatle-like hooks (Taxman, Mr. Thief) and Slade’s mob (Hot Love), all with a hint of the goofiness of The Monkees. In general it is darker than many of their next releases (although there is always a hint of threat under the sparkling power pop – think of The Ballad Of Burt And Linda from The Latest 2009). But in terms of a declaration of intent, they have virtually nailed it down with this self-titled debut.

Melanie Kyle: I absolutely love Cheap Trick! Their debut effort set the tone for their entire career. A lot of great music was released in 1977, but I would say that this album sounds different from everything else. Rock, pop and completely irreverent! I always enjoyed the way the band played on stereotypes. You have Robin and Tom, handsome and beautiful and you have Bun E and Rick who look like dweebs.

But boy could those boys play! Rick Nielsen is one of the best guitarists in rock and roll today or at another time. They are not a flashy band, but they are a lot of fun and perfect songwriters. This album is not as fully developed as some of their other things, but that is to be expected for a debut effort. Highlights for me are the opening song ELO Kiddies, their Beatles tribute Taxman, Mr Thief, and the rave up Hot Love. interesting how the latest song The Ballad Of TV Violence sounds a bit like John Lennon’s I Found Out …

Brian Carr: I suggested the album, so it would be a bad form not to write, would it?

Cheap Trick is one of the quite a few bands I picked up in pieces. Dream Police was one of my favorite albums when I discovered it in the early 1980s and I loved the MTV hits from One On One. It may have been in the nineties before I sinked my teeth in their excellent debut album.

Kudos to Shane Reho for pointing out the peculiarity of the number series. Apple Music and Spotify start with Elo Kiddies, while the CD starts with Hot Love. I feel that the latter works much better, but maybe that is because of listening to the CD for years. The popping Hot Love works great as an opener and Oh, Candy, the tribute to a fallen friend, sounds more like a last song. Regardless of the order of the songs, it’s always great to visit Cheap Trick again. Maybe it’s too strange or too dark, or maybe the songs are just not radio material, but because no songs made the radio, there is no chance of burnout, which means that the album always sounds fresh to my ears.

Cheap Trick has always pledged their love for the Beatles (including the lyrics on Taxman, one of my absolute favorite Cheap Trick songs), and there are moments reminiscent of the Liverpool quartet, but their music also reminds me of the Phil Spector Wall’s sound with layered guitars, Tom Petersson’s huge twelve-string bass and other various sounds. Even the playing style of Rick Nielsen consists mainly of large riffs and noise about flashy solos. Bun E. is solid everywhere and Robin Zander is such a great singer. I just love this album.

On a personal note, in the summer of 1988, my family moved to the Rockford, Illinois region. That was the year I turned 16, so it wasn’t long before I worked in one of the shopping centers in the city. On three different occasions, Nielsen, Zander and Carlos came in while I was working (the first two in the cinema; the third in a music store). Rockford is not the largest city, but it has been their home and always been, and it was cool to see great musicians watching movies with their families or buying music like the rest of us.

Marco LG: I’m new to Cheap Trick, and I didn’t have much time for research, so I’m just giving my opinion about this album without any references. For me it’s a mix of reasonably good and forgettable songs. The absolute highlight for me is Speak Now or Forever Hold your Peace, the absolute highlight is the opener ELO Kiddies. The former wants me to want more, the latter is remarkable. I give this debut a 6 out of 10, while giving the next two or three albums a spin.

Final score: 7.68 ⁄10 (187 votes cast, with a total score of 1437)

