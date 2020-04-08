Check back soon: Dr. Fauci about what’s next for the US in the coronavirus war

To the U.S. reaching more than 12,000 coronavirus deaths, our team is based in Washington, D.C. exploring issues that may not have been revealed tonight during preliminary news – including a special interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci. You can watch their first story tonight during the show at 9 / 8c.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to withdraw the financial aid from the United States and the Health Ministry, wa, saying that national organizations have “missed the call” on coronavirus.

Trump was also involved in a January launch by a senior adviser representing the early warning of a possible coronavirus, saying he had not seen them at the time. But he turned his anger at the WHO, first announced that he would cut the United States budget for the organization, and then drew back and said he would “seriously consider” such a move.

Trump said the national team “hailed it” on the virus and that the organization was “China-centric” in its wake, suggesting that WHO had tried in Beijing a few months ago to reduce it. degree of this outbreak. WHO has praised China for expressing the disease, though there is reason to believe that more people died of COVID-19 than local authorities.

Trump said of WHO staff, “They would have known and known that they did not know.”

During his tenure, Trump voiced opposition to many international organizations and repeatedly censured the WHO. In its most recent budget proposal, in February, the Trump administration called for a reduction in US donations to WHO from $ 122.6 million to $ 57.9 million.

TODAY:

– Congress is rushing to design the next coronavirus rescue package, but President Donald Trump’s request on Tuesday to inject another $ 250 billion in pay-as-you-go programs has set a new precedent in aid. Internet Secretary Steven Mnuchin said more money was needed for the $ 350 billion program that was removed last Friday but was quickly canceled. Mnuchin solicited the money in a personal call to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chief Executive Officer Mitch McConnell. Democrats often support other bills. But McConnell wants to get it canceled quickly by Congress this week, curtailing the results.

– New York City-based coronavirus infection rates have decreased the number of victims at the World Trade Center on 9/11. Health officials say more than 3,200 people have been killed in the city. That’s about 450 more than were killed in the city in 2001 when a helicopter crashed into the World Trade Center. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was closely monitored by the virus. In Japan declared a state of emergency for months to Tokyo and the other six regions. In China, authorities lifted the 11-year ban on Wuhan, a lockdown that has become a national activity for other cities fighting against coronavirus.

– Companies in the periphery of every sector of the economy are suffering and most take away all financial expectations and much of the disease is still unknown. But they also make sure that customers experience the same trauma. There have been tens of thousands of smoke and batting. JPMorgan Chase, a New York-based bank, removes small payments on credit cards, and it eliminates late payments. Allstate sends home reimbursement to customers, while most are checking for 15% of their monthly payments in April and May. On Tuesday, the drought continued to come in food and beverage, tourism, tourism, retail and manufacturing industries.

(Associated Press contributed to this report)