CHECK MASSES debut single release

The trio of Scottish music innovators CHECK MASSES hand out their debut single “DRIPN ANGEL”, on January 10, 2020 via Triassic Tusk RecordscSitting somewhere in that bricolage world of TV on the radio, David Holmes, David Lynch, Ennio Morricone, Massive Attack, Gorillaz the song is an infectious and compulsive piece of pop from the 21st century, but with a post-punk edge.

VIEW MASS online

Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fr4q6g_MaAo (/ embed)

Three Scottish music innovators emerged from the nocturnal shadows as CHECK MASSES with their debut single “DRIPN ANGEL” – a suggestive trawl through psychedelic soul, widescreen hip hop and blues mythology.

Separately, Vic Galloway, Saleem helped Andrew McGroarty and “Philly” Angelo Collins shape the sound of Edinburgh through underground performances, club culture and broadcast. They attract their different influences in CHECK MASSES, reflecting facets of the ever-evolving city – both the birthplace of Scottish punk and the home of Young Fathers.

Their first single “DRIPN ANGEL” is plagued by twilight until dawn, guiding the dark heart and despair of the blues through a modern lens. The influences of the trio weave through the song, from Philly’s cracked soul melodies and spectral singing to Andy’s oil drum beats and crackling electronics, with Galloway’s echoey guitar sounds that channel Morricone and late night Lynchian paranoia.

Although he is a punk in heart and soul, Galloway is a true authority on the diversity of Scottish music through his 20 years as a BBC presenter and his 2018 book “Rip It Up – The Story of Scottish Pop”, the definitive history since the 1950s. Closer to home is “Songs in the Key of Fife” his firsthand report of the rich musical legacy of the east coast, inspired by playing in different bands with James Yorkston and King Creosote as a important member of the Fence Collective.

Philly moved from the Seychelles to Scotland as a child and has been in bands since the mid-90s. After EMI signed him for an album, he resisted the label’s attempts to push him into an R&B corner. But with the help of McGroarty as an executive producer, he later explored an acoustic path with psychedelic post-rock tones on his self-released debut “Kings and Queens”, cut off from the suspended EMI tracks.

Andy has been an integral figure in Edinburgh’s nightlife for years, started the first hip-hop club in the capital The Big Payback with Neil Spence in 1990 and played in some of the city’s most important clubs, including Lizard Lounge and Chocolate City. He also appeared on Sugar Bullet’s, “Demonstrate In Mass (One Nation Under A Dope Mix)”, the first ever recorded Scottish hip hop song. He currently produces under the name Sound Signals.

“DRIPN ANGEL” is the first song that CHECK MASSES wrote, working on the original beat of Andy and a sample with which Philly “immediately connected”. The texts explore the mystical archetype of femme-fatale blues. Philly says the words “came very quickly, an outpouring … experimenting with unrelated words.” “The woman in the song is the devil,” adds Philly. “I recently rewarded Angel Heart and tried to bring the atmosphere / despair and the futility of bringing a deal with the Devil to life in a song. The blues come from the darkest part of a man’s heart, and trust me it’s all heart. “

“DRIPN ANGEL” is an inspired, improvised opening shot of the trio as they drag through dark themes and get through the night.

FUTURE DATES:

January 31 – Voodoo Rooms, Edinburg

The accompanying video nods at lurid Bond title silhouettes and the credits of the cult TV program ‘Tales of the Unexpected’, forged on humiliating 8mm film effects, with flashes of surrealism by artist Bernie Reid from Edinburgh. Galloway says the trio was inspired by early homemade videos from Young Fathers, as well as reviewing “A Girl Like You” by Edwyn Collins and “Go With the Flow” by Queens of the Stone Age.

“We wanted a lo-fi, psychedelic feeling, to record the claustrophobia and tension in the song,” he says. “We think this is captured with the dancing silhouettes, gargoyles in the cemetery, album covers and the longing vocals of Philly that all crash into the screen.”

Related