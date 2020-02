New York rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is aware he put out a unforgettable album with his new Artist 2. challenge. The hip-hop star joined up with streaming huge TIDAL to break down his newest solo offering.

Major Points: In the episode, Boogie breaks down his strategy to piecing collectively Artist 2..

In advance of You Go: A Boogs place out his new album just in time for Valentine’s Working day 2020.