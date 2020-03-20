Check out all the exclusives Bandcamp, available today only to assist the performers during karanavirusa flash

Bandcamp music platform announced today refuse to share the profits from sales in a single day, to help artists who have lost income from karanavirusa flash.

This statement responds to the unprecedented financial support to musicians around the world COVID-nineteenth Unchanged concerts, tours and music festivals around the world have recently been postponed or canceled.

Failure will operate for 24 hours in Fride 20 March midnight to midnight PST. This means that the proceeds from each purchase will go directly to the artist, Bandcamp takes no interest.

Usually platform get 15% of all digital sales and 10% of goods. Bandcamp also promises that the artists receive a full share of sales within 24 – 48 hours.

In a statement released on Bandcamp Daily, CEO of Eaton Diamond said that the search for alternative ways of implementing support now “urgent priority”.

He wrote: “For many artists one day to increase sales can mean the difference between the price to pay for rent or not musicians will feel the effects of lost revenues on tour many months, so we also padyalimsya a few ideas on how fans can support the artists that they are. love, and how artists can give the fans a new, creative ways of providing support. It may seem simple, but the best way to help the performers with your immediate financial support, and we hope that you will join us in the n tnitsu and in the coming months, we will work to support artists in this difficult time. “

The full statement of the Diamond can be found here. The article also explains in detail the different ways to support your favorite artists at the right time.

Classified one of many with regard to the financial support of the musicians. assistance funds have been created recently, GoFundMe page, and government grants for artists and staff affected by the pandemic. Manufacturers synthesis Korg and Moog even prompted the measures of social distancing, distributing their mobile applications synthesizer.

Several figures in the entertainment world even contracted the coronavirus. Starring Idris Elba and Christopher Hivyu recently tested on COVID-19, in addition to James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko. Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Lucian Green also was hospitalized after a positive test for the virus.