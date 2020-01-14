Check out all the sights of Championship Monday

NEW ORLEANS – Experience everything that’s going on in Crescent City before the championship game.

Air Force One at Armstrong International. pic.twitter.com/LNLoSpTH0r

– Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) January 14, 2020

The French quarter is waking up. There is no better place for the LSU to take part in a national championship! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/gVOdKTj1lR

– Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada), January 13, 2020

A few blocks away along the Canal Street you can hear the LSU cheering softly

– Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon), January 13, 2020

Playing a “hold that tiger” like no other. I will keep repeating it, the New Orleans National Championship is like another home game. #Natty @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/MgGsUGUqTh

– Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada), January 13, 2020

# NationalChampionship calls on Decatur @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/7SgU4jHvup

– Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 13, 2020

Welcome to the Superdome #NationalChampionship @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/y9fy4q9qVs

– Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 13, 2020

Here’s what Clemson will see tonight when he runs out of the tunnel. Pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/zJBqSvybOv

– Matt Trent (@ MCTrent23), January 13, 2020

Here’s what #LSU will see when they run out of the tunnel for the #NationalChampionship #GeauxTigers @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/WaOZfBEq8r

– Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 13, 2020

The gates are open. Fans are inside. #NationalChampionship less than 3 hours away. @ WBRZ pic.twitter.com/kBJYjeXauo

– Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 13, 2020

Champion Square pic.twitter.com/jsrjophuOQ

– Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv), January 13, 2020

The construction bomb. I have to try. pic.twitter.com/4tdyyRr2JJ

– Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss), January 13, 2020

A lot of purple and gold on bourbon. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/AsdArRKJxN

– Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss), January 13, 2020

Both teams have arrived. And this #NationalChampionship feels electrifying. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/C9UKnLZkKV

– Matt Trent (@ MCTrent23), January 13, 2020

Band noise pic.twitter.com/5P5iJM6GWd

– Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 14, 2020

A nervous bunch of tiger fans with high fives after Chase’s screen appeared on pic.twitter.com/TLrwiI5pSU

– Michael Cauble (@Cauble) January 14, 2020

End it @LSUfootball! pic.twitter.com/AIIja2bl44

– Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) January 14, 2020

At the moment a lot of oranges are leaving the Superdome … GEAUX THE REAL TIGERS !!! @WBRZ #cfbnationalchampionship #lsu pic.twitter.com/9I17EV3aMm

– Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) January 14, 2020

The Superdome rocks the purple and gold !!!! @ WBRZ pic.twitter.com/WUsnChz59t

– Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) January 14, 2020

National champions !!! Bourbon Street is the right place. ?? ?? #LSU pic.twitter.com/yI0PZiVUJv

– Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) January 14, 2020

Congratulations to @LSUfootball for winning this year’s @CFBPlayoff National Championship game!

Our lights will shine in their colors for the rest of the night. #CFBPlayoff #ESBright #NationalChampionshipGame pic.twitter.com/WbUZXyoMLk

– Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 14, 2020