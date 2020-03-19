The coronavirus pandemic is negatively affecting almost everyone in the world, but on the flip side – people are looking for fierce friends to keep them company during the social day trips. especially families with children and the elderly.

TMZ talks to people who run wildlife habitats around the country, and yet they experience challenges like everyone else … the good news is that animal lovers are coming in big numbers to adopt and care for pets.

Nikole Bresciani – CEO of the Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona, CA – tells us … pet meetups and adoptions are made by teaching only today and all online applications as COVID-19 conservation, but the people are still reaching out.

In fact, Nikole says that with out-of-school children, there is an uptick in families who have reached out to add a cat or dog to their lives … and even more determined ones. appointments are in the books for the coming week.

The same goes for senior citizens. Mrs. Richter at the SPCA Florida tells us … they’ve seen at least a 20 percent increase in older people seeking to adopt a pet because their normal social activities – like Bingo – have all been canceled. So, Randa says they want a furry friend to spend time at home.

Like Nikole, Randa says there are many families with children home from school seeking to evict children … so they visit pets for use and often end up taking them home. Same goes for a couple with no children working from home, who now want to add a member to their home … but not a child.

Most of all, Randa told us that they have a large number of volunteers – mostly high school kids who get credit for volunteering and now have a lot of free time, and seniors. Volunteer work includes walking dogs, caring for kitty and cleaning facilities.

end Jack Hagerman The Pasadena Humane Society SPCA tells us … even if it closes physical doors to limit staff and the public from coronavirus exposure, it does not have a closed shop, and the community has gone to many ways to find homes for in all its animals.

Jack said many more people – 368, which also includes families with children and the elderly – reached out and offered to feed the animals in need now that it was closed.

Jack said there are currently 180 animals including dogs, cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, and even small squirrels, and luck … so many people are home and happy to help. He told us that it is hoped that raising pets will find all homes soon, especially during testing.

It’s a win for everyone … and that’s a must for now.