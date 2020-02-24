check-out-are-living:-kelsey-ketron-seems-in-court-for-opportunity-settlement-of-insurance-fraud-charges

Brinley Hineman, Day-to-day Information Journal Posted 12: 05 p.m. CT Feb. 24, 2020 | Up to date one: 10 p.m. CT Feb. 24, 2020

Kelsey Ketron is slated to show up in court Monday afternoon for a possible settlement of 71 prison counts related to coverage fraud.

Kelsey Ketron, a previous formal for the Tennessee Republican Party, faces a lot of counts of impersonating a certified skilled, revenue laundering and aggravated perjury. She owns 49% of the Universal Intercontinental Insurance policies agency, when her father, Rutherford County Mayor Monthly bill Ketron, owns the remaining part.

Senior Choose Walter Kurtz is presiding more than the scenario, as local judges and the district attorney’s place of work all recused on their own. A trial was scheduled for April 20.

Murfreesboro Police in November described the pursuing indictment expenses towards Kelsey Ketron:

30 counts of impersonating a certified specialist

14 counts of funds laundering

12 counts of aggravated perjury

5 counts of fraudulent insurance policies functions of $250,000 or additional

5 counts of forgery of $250,000 or extra

two counts of fraudulent insurance coverage acts between $60,000 and $250,000

a person count of a fraudulent insurance policy act between $10,000 and $59,999

one count of theft of home among $10,000 and $60,000

one particular depend of theft of house between $60,000 and $250,000.

The Ketrons’ insurance plan company has settled lawsuits with Martin Construction and Restoration Co. of Smyrna, Susan and Dan Calvin of Shelbyville and Wade T. Hellemn of Lebanon, claimed Trey Harwell, the legal professional symbolizing Kelsey Ketron and the business enterprise.

Kelsey Ketron was also fined $23,000 by the Tennessee Section of Commerce and Coverage, which revoked her skill to restore her license as an insurance policy agent until the fine is paid off. Payments are slated to start off in March and end by 2023.

This tale will be updated.

Support OUR Perform: To assist award-profitable journalism here in Murfreesboro, sign up for a digital membership to DNJ.com.

Arrive at Scott Broden at [email protected] or 615-278-5158. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden. Reach Brinley Hineman at [email protected] or 615-278-5164. Follow her on Twitter @brinleyhineman.

Read through or Share this tale: https://www.dnj.com/story/information/2020/02/24/kelsey-ketron-insurance policy-fraud-revenue-laundering-court docket-hearing/4830167002/