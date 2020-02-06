Check out Aubrey Plaza and Bill Murray’s “Lighthouse” poof

Aubrey Plaza is expected to host the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday evening (February 8th). To promote the award, she teamed up with Bill Murray to have fun with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe at The Lighthouse.

With just 25 seconds, the parody is short but fine, and Plaza wears a handlebar mustache that resembles Pattinson’s character, while Murray, who wears a pipe, serves as a replacement Dafoe. Both give their best vote as “lighthouse keeper who has gone mad”, and subtitles reveal their conversation about the plaza where the awards take place.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogAoOSKlxJU (/ embed)

Pattinson may have the opportunity to personally discuss Plaza’s Lighthouse this weekend. Despite being rejected by the Oscars, he was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Actor for his work in the film.

Allison Janney, Mütze Feldstein, Bob Odenkirk, Carrie Brownstein, Don Cheadle, Giancarlo Esposito, Jon M. Chu, Kaitlyn Dever, Laura Dern, Margaret Qualley, Naomi Watts, Nicolas Cage, Noah Jupe, Olivia Wilde, Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson , St. Vincent, America Ferrera, Taylor Russell and Zazie Beetz are honored at the Independent Spirit Awards this year. The ceremony will air at 5 p.m. EST on February 8th at IFC.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.