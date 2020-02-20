[check-out-babymetal-kick-off-their-united-kingdom-tour-at-barrowland-ballroom-in-glasgow]

BABYMETAL kicked off their British isles tour at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow very last night (February 19) – see footage from the present below.

The Japanese kawaii metal band carried out a 13-song established as part of their METAL GALAXY WORLDTOUR, with support from Creeper.

Tracks carried out on the night provided ‘DA DA DANCE’, ‘Distortion’ and ‘KARATE’, with ‘Road of Resistance’ performed during the encore.

Look at footage from the exhibit beneath:

BABYMETAL’s total setlist:

‘DA DA DANCE’



‘Gimme Chocolate!!’



‘Shanti Shanti Shanti’



‘BxMxC’



‘Kagerou’ (with Kami Band intro.)



‘Oh! MAJINAI’



‘Megitsune’



‘PA PA YA!!’



‘Distortion’



‘KARATE’



‘Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!’



Encore: ‘Road of Resistance’

In the meantime, BABYMETAL’s Su-Metallic and Moametal sat down with NME to go over their 3rd album ‘Metal Galaxy’, which arrived last Oct. “I truly feel that this album is the initially stage to the future of steel,” Su-Metallic reported. “Also this album displays our resolve of how we will move ahead.”

‘Metal Galaxy’ is the Japanese steel sensations’ third studio whole-length and their first document as a duo following previous member Yuimetal’s departure in 2018. Talking of Yuimetal’s determination to leave the team, Su-Metallic said that they required to “fully support” their bandmate’s possibilities and also “continue the tradition” of BABYMETAL.