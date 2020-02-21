[check-out-biffy-clyro’s-online-video-for-electrifying-new-tune-prompt-record]

Biffy Clyro have produced a online video for their new solitary Fast Background.

The tune will show up on the Scottish trio’s as-nevertheless-untitled eighth album, established for release later this year.

States singer Simon Neil: “This time all around we preferred to lead with a thing that was the most out there factor which we’ve received on the report. Instantaneous Background is the largest, most slammest pop instant we have ever worked on.

“It’s a wonderful opening statement, though musically it does not mirror the album’s way. But thematically it is a fantastic pointer for what the album is about: mastering from mistakes and realising how you can transfer points forward. Things can be very similar although they’ll never ever be the similar, but let us not be worried of that.”

The new album is the observe-up to 2018’s MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London. It will be their initial studio album given that 2016’s Ellipsis.