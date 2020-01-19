Check out Bournemouth defenseman Steve Cook’s bold handball, which earned him a red card in Norwich

Steve Cook’s red card in Norwich is certainly a contender for the easiest decision an umpire had to make throughout the season.

In a way, one has to admire the defender of Bournemouth, who showed great athleticism to shoot a goal on the post and shoot to the corner.

Getty Images – Getty

Cook was sent for this bold handball

The ball was played through to Temmu Pukki, but Cherries goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale came first to the ball.

It then fell on Ondrej Duda, who beat Ramsdale but was disputed by Cook.

The problem is that only goalkeepers are allowed to use their hands, so referee Paul Tierney had no choice but to send Cook off the pitch.

And to rub the wounds of Bournemouth with salt, the Canary Islands had a punishment that Pukki properly dismissed.

Below you can see the game highlights and Cook’s handball.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-qrmXXLr-c [/ embed]

Pukki’s penalty turned out to be the winning goal. Bournemouth slipped deeper into the relegation zone after losing his last four league games.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admitted that this moment changed the course of the game, although he did not know that it was Cook who handled the ball first.

Howe said, “When we went back to 10 men, it was probably the best we’ve fought against in the past few weeks. We played really well.”

“We stayed in the game trying to score and get the ball to bounce off. We had a few moments there today.

goss

One United suffered Fernandes blow, Liverpool “open talks” about Shaqiri, Eriksen at the latest

review

Man City denies victory, Chelsea lose – What happened in the Premier League on Saturday

late drama

Chelsea suffer from a painful break in Newcastle

predicted

How Liverpool and Manchester United suffered major injuries on both sides

had enough

Listen to Spurs and Watford fans singing X-Rated Anti-VAR chants on Vicarage Road

lacking

Mourinho admits that Spurs have restrictions after a goalless draw without Harry Kane

late game

Newcastle vs Chelsea live: Confirmed team news and comments from St. James’ Park

men

Chelsea are injured before the Newcastle clash – but the key player drops out again

“The moments were there for us today and I think they haven’t been there in the past few weeks, but of course it’s expensive for us.

“The game is decided, it’s one of those things that happen. Actually, I thought it was Aaron who saved it in the beginning. I didn’t know Steve could handle the ball. Pure instinct from him.”