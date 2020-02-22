[Check out: BTS Provides Enthusiasts Superior Appear At “ON” Choreo In New “BTS-Focus” Variation Of Kinetic Manifesto Movie]

BTS has shared a guiding-the-scenes glimpse at the filming of their epic new Kinetic Manifesto Movie for “ON”!

On February 21, the team unveiled a new “BTS focus” online video for their latest title monitor that places the spotlight on the seven BTS members and their dancing. The new Bangtan Bomb clip offers enthusiasts a complete see of BTS’s potent choreography for “ON,” as very well as some blink-and-you are going to-miss-them behind-the-scenes interactions concerning the associates when they aren’t on digital camera.

The “BTS focus” clip features only the 7 BTS members—no backup dancers—and captures the dynamic energy of their Kinetic Manifesto Film from a distinctive angle.

Check out BTS’s new video clip for “ON” down below!

