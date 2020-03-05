check-out:-choi-jin-hyuk-vows-to-avenge-his-wife’s-murder-in-motion-packed-teaser-for-“rugal”

OCN’s upcoming drama “Rugal” has introduced an thrilling new teaser!

Based mostly on the webtoon of the identical title, OCN’s “Rugal” is a sci-fi action thriller starring Choi Jin Hyuk as Kang Ki Bum, an elite detective who attempts to deliver down a nationwide terrorist firm named Argos. In the procedure, he ends up staying specific by the effective criminals driving Argos, and not only does he eliminate his beloved spouse and both of his eyes, but he is also framed for murder. Immediately after becoming a member of an group named Rugal, which has collected a workforce of “human weapons” with unique powers created via biotechnology, Kang Ki Bum receives a set of synthetic eyes and sets out on a quest to wipe out Argos after and for all.

The newly released teaser starts with the tragedy that places Kang Ki Bum on the path to signing up for Rugal. As the bloodied detective lies helplessly on the ground, staring at what seems to be his wife, a voice-around declares, “Revenge is simply for people who’ve been defeated.”

The clip then introduces the drama’s main villain, Hwang Deuk Goo (played by Park Sung Woong)—the evil leader of Argos who results in being Rugal’s most important target. Intercut with flashes of the method through which Kang Ki Bum gets his new eyes is the remarkable caption: “The minute he took all the things from me… I was reborn.”

Kang Ki Bum asks in voice-around, “What is it he wants? What is that he’s carrying out all this for?” Hwang Deuk Goo chillingly responds, “Once I started murdering… should really I explain it a pleasure that you can in no way undo?”

As the associates of Rugal put together for motion, somebody claims in voice-more than, “We have to make him spend for all the struggling he’s prompted,” and Kang Ki Bum ends the preview by declaring, “From now on, I’m going to catch him in my personal way.”

“Rugal” will premiere on March 28 at 10: 50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, examine out the new teaser for the drama below!