Check out ComingSoons 2020 Oscars Red Carpet Gallery!

Check out ComingSoon’s 2020 Oscars Red Carpet Gallery!

At today’s 92nd Academy Awards, all of your favorite Hollywood stars were caught on camera as they walked the red carpet to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Check out ComingSoon.net’s selection of the most memorable outfits in our gallery! Tune in to ComingSoon.net while we report live about the Oscars!

The 92nd Academy Awards, also known as the Academy Awards, will be without hosts for the second year in a row after last year’s ceremony lost Kevin Hart (night school) after some controversial tweets from the actor / comedian. The decision turned out to be a success because the show went smoothly without being too late and musical performances by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” by A star Is Born and comedic appearances by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)