Check out Conor McGregor’s bare knuckle battle with The Mountain from Game of Thrones just before he knocked out Jose Aldo

Even with offering absent one foot in peak and all-around 230 lbs . in body weight, Conor McGregor’s impromptu sparring session with ‘The Mountain’ from Game of Thrones helped propel the Irishman into the mainstream.

Obtaining claimed the interim featherweight title in opposition to Chad Mendes in July 2015, an undisputed clash with the pound-for-pound king of MMA Jose Aldo beckoned.

MacLife (YouTube)

Conor McGregor sinks a still left into the physique of The Mountain

‘The Notorious’ ramped up the mind game titles with the Brazilian and engaged in psychological warfare in front of the cameras, but was tricky at perform guiding the scenes forward of UFC 194.

Together with a number of teammates from the Straight Blast Health club in Dublin, McGregor went to Iceland to get ready for his crowning instant to take out himself of any distractions.

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, who starred in the HBO hit present and was after the World’s Strongest Male, fulfilled the charismatic MMA star and agreed to choose part in a slow-paced, bare-knuckle spar.

What unfolded was actually a spectacle as the large (who as soon as crushed a man’s cranium in Activity of Thrones) chased his diminutive opponent throughout the mat just two months away from his world title opportunity.

On the other hand, years later on, Bjornsson warned McGregor he could have critically harm the Irishman experienced he seriously wanted to.

“Bring me shorts and set us in a cage, and I’ll struggle him once again,” Bjornsson told the YouTube channel Off the Ball

“If I get a seize on him,” Bjornsson mentioned, it would be in excess of “in 10 seconds.”

When questioned how a lot of variations of McGregor it would just take to defeat him, Bjornsson said, “Maybe 5.”

Getty Pictures – Getty

‘The Notorious’ hit Aldo with a punch he hardly ever observed coming at UFC 194

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor still left the MGM Grand with the featherweight belt

Probably unsurprisingly, McGregor remembers the trade relatively in different ways.

“I was hitting him with some shots,” McGregor explained at a UFC 194 push simply call. “I had to hit him with some photographs. He was attempting to hit me as very well. He wasn’t getting it effortless.

“He tried to seize me and tried out to pull my head off. I defended, freed the head. I was like this mother f***** is so big, I have to begin smashing him to the human body.”

“It was a ton of exciting,” McGregor additional. “That’s a significant person 6-foot-9, 400 kilos. And I still folded him up.”