Check out Corey Taylor’s son Griffin enjoy headline demonstrate with his band Vended

Griffin Taylor, the son of Slipknot and Stone Bitter frontman Corey Taylor, led his band Vended by means of their to start with headline established lately in Iowa.

The band, which also characteristics Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon Crahan, played at Vaudeville Mews on Sunday night in Des Moines, with support from Awakening Force and Faultmine – and fan-footage of Vended’s established has now been uploaded on line and can be watched underneath.

Again in the summertime of 2017, the then 14 year old singer joined Stone Sour onstage at Holmdel’s PNC Financial institutions Arts Heart in New Jersey. He took in excess of the mic from his father and proceeded to rip through the band’s Hydrograd track Track #3 in amazing fashion.

Following Stone Sour’s show, Corey posted a series of photographs on Instagram with the caption: “So happy of my boy. Many thanks for sharing that with me, Jersey.”

In an job interview afterwards that calendar year, Corey mentioned that Griffin obtained him listening to Babymetal.

“He’s this kind of a large tunes fan,” Corey old Junkee. “He’s truly the a person that received me into Babymetal! I’d under no circumstances heard of them, and he will come jogging up to me and is like, ‘You gotta verify this out.’

“I was so stunned – it was like, ‘What the fuck?’ His enthusiasm is what received me into them.”

He extra: “The neat factor is that as he’s gotten older, we have bonded so strongly by way of music. Prior to, it was me more concentrating on laying down the legislation and just becoming a dad. I was seeking to hammer in all those important items – morals, manners obtaining those foundations and that compass.

“Now that he’s a small more mature and putting those people points into follow, it is allowed us to lift that a minimal little bit. I’m even now a dad 1st and foremost, but I have also been undertaking what I can to teach him what I know about music.

“It’s a new stage to our relationship – and I never experienced that with any human being who attempted to be my guardian developing up. This is a definitely new point for me, and I really like it. It is actually cool.”

Previous week, Slipknot postponed their Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan, which was thanks to choose place on March 20 and 21, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On the other hand, their Knotfest Roadshow tour across North America throughout May and June with A Working day To Bear in mind, Underoath and Code Orange is still scheduled to take put – as is their inaugural Knotfest At Sea later in the yr.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=r8Dtjhlha3E