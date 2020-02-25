check-out:-dsp-media-trainees-such-as-son-dong-pyo-share-energetic-dance-go-over-of-got7’s-“hard-carry”

DSP N has uploaded an energetic cover of GOT7’s “Hard Carry”!

On February 25, the dance include was posted on DSP N’s YouTube channel. Lee Jun Hyuk, Track Jae Won, Son Dong Pyo, and Park Si Youthful showcase their dancing techniques as they consider on the potent choreography by GOT7.

All 4 trainees showcased in the video have had practical experience on survival shows. Lee Jun Hyuk and Son Dong Pyo appeared on Mnet’s “Produce X 101,” with Son Dong Pyo going on to make his debut as a member of challenge team X1. Meanwhile, Park Si Younger and Track Jae Won confirmed off their skills in MBC’s “Under 19.”

Check out out their dance deal with of GOT7’s “Hard Carry” underneath!