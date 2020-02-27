[check-out-dwell:-trump-to-keep-press-conference-on-coronavirus]

President Donald Trump and users of the White House’s Coronavirus Undertaking Drive are scheduled to deal with the coronavirus outbreak at a 6: 30 p.m. ET press meeting from the White Residence.

The White Household introduced the process drive previous thirty day period. Noteworthy associates involve Overall health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and acting DHS deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli.

As the push meeting was underway, The Washington Publish documented the first circumstance of coronavirus with unknown origin detected inside of the United States.

Watch reside under: