Check out Equipment Head’s Robb Flynn Accomplish Acoustic Variation Of ‘Circle The Drain’

Equipment HEAD frontman Robb Flynn will accomplish an acoustic set tomorrow (Friday, March 20) at 1:00 p.m. The initially two tracks of established — in the course of which Robb will be joined by his son Wyatt on a several tracks — will be streamed on Facebook for no cost, when the whole performance will be available via Nugs.internet, a platform intended to stream live performances.

Robb suggests: “As some of you know, I experienced been scheduling an acoustic tour in Europe for June of this calendar year. I was basically going to convey my family out and I was heading to participate in a handful of acoustic dates proper immediately after our European tour ended, and the prepare was to have my son Wyatt sign up for me for a few music. Nicely, that all fell apart…

“With motion right here in the [San Francisco] Bay Region constrained, not to point out the frustration of possessing our complete tour canceled, you can find a good deal of pent up musical power that requirements to be produced.

“With my son outta college right until at least September, he and I have been jamming and we arrived up with a very rad acoustic edition of [MACHINE HEAD‘s] ‘Circle The Drain’ with him participating in cello. Below it is for you fellas to listen to. [See video below.] In fact the entire 33 minute general performance is around on my Instagram reside site for the subsequent six hrs or so for no cost.

“Our companions at nugs.internet proposed I do an acoustic functionality on their web page.

“This is a mad time, our lives are all about to change dramatically. But we however have songs.

“I know periods are difficult for a large amount of individuals proper now, obtaining laid off and battling to continue to keep companies open up, so if you are unable to view it I entirely understand. I am right there with ya. The 1st two tunes will be streamed on Facebook for free irrespective.

“We’ve obtained to preserve putting music out, we have to maintain being artistic, we have to carry each individual other spirits up.

“With any luck , this will enable some of you.”

Very last month, Machine HEAD unveiled a new standalone one identified as “Circle The Drain”. It was the first new Machine HEAD track given that “Do Or Die”, which came out last Oct and was explained by some followers and media shops as a “diss” observe aimed at Machine HEAD‘s detractors, in distinct people who have been essential of the band’s very last album, 2018’s “Catharsis”.

Machine HEAD has expended the very last couple months celebrating the 25th-anniversary of the band’s debut album, “Burn off My Eyes”, on tours of Europe and North The usa. Each individual display on the trek consisted of two components: part one observed Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern executing along with new recruits, Polish guitarist Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, Eastern Entrance) while component two showcased “Burn up My Eyes” performed in its entirety for the first time ever, with initial drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader signing up for in.



