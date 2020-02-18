[check-out:-gfriend-grabs-fifth-win-for-“crossroads”-on-“the-demonstrate,”-performances-by-moonbyul,-everglow,-pentagon,-and-much-more]

GFRIEND took house a different trophy for “Crossroads”!

On the February 18 episode of “The Display,” the nominees for 1st spot were EVERGLOW’s “DUN DUN,” The Boyz’s “Reveal,” and GFRIEND’s “Crossroads.” GFRIEND took very first with a total score of six,680 to EVERGLOW’s four,496 and The Boyz’s four,009.

Look at their effectiveness and win underneath!

Performers on this week’s episode also bundled EVERGLOW, H&D, KARD, KOKOON, The Boyz, VERIVERY, Golden Boy or girl, DreamNote, Rocket Punch, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, B.O.Y, GFRIEND, Youngki, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, and PENTAGON.

Check out out their performances underneath!

KOKOON – “Kitty/Nyaongyi”

B.O.Y – “Starlight”

DreamNote – “Wish”

H&D – “Toward Tomorrow”

Youngki – “Neighbor brother”

EVERGLOW – “DUN DUN”

Rocket Punch – “So Solo”

Rocket Punch – “Bouncy”

VERIVERY – “Photo”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

KARD – “Red Moon”

LOONA – “So What”

The Boyz – “Salty”

The Boyz – “Reveal”

Golden Baby – “Without You”

PENTAGON – “Camellia” and “Dr. BeBe”

Moonbyul – “Eclipse”

Congratulations to GFRIEND!