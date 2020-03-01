check-out:-go-received-hee-goes-from-extreme-designer-to-complete-area-circumstance-after-losing-her-memory-in-“eccentric!-chef-moon”-teaser

A new teaser has arrived for Channel A’s approaching drama “Eccentric! Chef Moon”!

The approaching intimate comedy will tell the story of reckless, environment-famed designer Yoo Yoo Jin who suffers from memory decline (played by Go Received Hee). Following conference star chef Moon Seung Mo (played by Shinhwa’s Eric), she slowly but surely begins to working experience enjoy, advancement, and accomplishment.

In the recently launched teaser, Go Received Hee gives viewers a glimpse of her character before her memory decline. The vogue designer sits in a dark space and sketches at her desk though commenting, “A difficult employee just can’t defeat a delighted employee, and a pleased employee simply cannot conquer a outrageous worker.” With a smile, she attracts, cuts, and sews her way into the evening. She concludes, “An artist demands to be crazy.”

Yoo Yoo Jin then undergoes a total transformation, and the preview cuts to the character sitting in the residing place of a countryside property. She watches Television in snug apparel and munches on a baked sweet potato. Moon Seung Mo opinions, “She genuinely is outrageous,” and Yoo Yoo Jin replies, “I can listen to everything you’re saying.”

“Eccentric! Moon Chef” premieres on March 27 at 10: 50 p.m. KST and will be offered on Viki!

In the meantime, verify out the new teaser beneath:

You can also watch the most up-to-date teaser with English subtitles!

