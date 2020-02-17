[check-out:-hellacious-brawl-breaks-out-at-england-youth-boxing-champs]

World Boxing News 16/02/2020

England Boxing has been compelled to release a assertion next stunning scenes at the England Youth Boxing Championships in Coventry.

Violence broke out among individuals attending proceedings on Saturday afternoon as the tournament progressed.

At 1 stage, a fire extinguisher and an axe had been applied as weapons as all those not concerned ran for cover from traveling chairs.

Movie footage was shared on social media as the incident unfolded.

The rest of the competitors, scheduled to run till Sunday, was postponed.

Delay

“Regarding the England Boxing Nationwide Youth Championships 2020 at the Sports Connexion in Coventry, England Boxing can confirm there will be no more boxing this weekend,” go through confirmation.

“A total investigation has now been introduced by EB and the police.

“Further to the functions at yesterday’s England Boxing National Youth Championships 2020, England Boxing is now performing with the police about these issues. Police have also introduced their have investigation,” claimed England Boxing on the issue.

“We utterly condemn yesterday’s occasions and the background to them. We will proceed to perform with the suitable authorities, including with reps of the National Police Chiefs Council, to eradicate the effects it has on our competitions.

Unbelievable scenes nowadays @England_Boxing Youth Championships in Coventry disgusting 😱 pic.twitter.com/mgAMq67wNK — Wayne Smith. (@wayBsmith) February 15, 2020

“Those with videos or details are surely questioned to forward it to Warwickshire Police.

Disappointed

“We share with all boxers, coaches, officials and authentic spectators a large perception of disappointment that the competitiveness has not been allowed to run its course. It will come immediately after the hard do the job put in by so numerous, not least the boxers by themselves.



“England Boxing is now hunting at choices relating to the Championships, including the possible to reschedule. Having into account the needs of the boxers, timings, our other Championships and competitions and other affiliated variables.

“Boxers’ BCR1 Health-related Textbooks and any gear left at the rear of will be returned to clubs through the regional associations.

“We will update member golf equipment inside the future 7 days with regards to a likely rescheduling.”