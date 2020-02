Houston Rockets’ James Harden and Russell Westbrook know they are about earning statements on and off the court docket. The pair of NBA superstars just lately dished on their pre-game outfits and the motivation powering offering major drips for the planet to see. Look at and comment beneath!

Russell Westbrook and James Harden don the address of @GQMagazine, motivated by OutKast 🙏🏻 @russwest44 @JHarden13 pic.twitter.com/DDpyfYonHj — SOHH (@sohh) February 18, 2020