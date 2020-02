Vixen India Adore is dwelling out JAY-Z‘s lyrics in actual lifetime. The hip-hop model not long ago went on the web to share footage of herself flexing flashy vibes to Younger Hov’s “Change Clothes” and Kanye West‘s “Addiction” anthems. Look at and remark underneath!

Perspective this post on Instagram ✌🏽😁✌🏽 A publish shared by indialove (@indialove) on Feb 15, 2020 at 10: 37am PST

Look at this submit on Instagram A article shared by indialove (@indialove) on Feb 15, 2020 at 10: 36am PST