check-out:-iz*just-one-wins-with-“fiesta”-on-“the-show”-performances-by-pentagon,-loona,-and-far-more

IZ*One particular scored a acquire with their song “Fiesta”!

On the February 25 episode of “The Clearly show,” the nominees for first place ended up IZ*ONE’s “Fiesta,” The Boyz’s “Reveal,” and DreamCatcher’s “Scream.” IZ*A person took the win with a complete score of 8,820 to DreamCatcher’s three,178 and The Boyz’s 2,240.

Watch their performances and win under!

Performers on this week’s episode also included KARD, The Boyz, UNVS, DKB, DreamCatcher, Rocket Punch, SPECTRUM, cignature, Weki Meki, LOONA, JUNE, Cherry Bullet, and PENTAGON.

DKB – “Sorry Mama”

SPECTRUM – “SHOWTIME”

JUNE – “SIREN”

UNVS – “TIMELESS”

3YE – “QUEEN”

Rocket Punch – “BOUNCY”

cignature – “Nun Nu Nan Na”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

The Boyz – “REVEAL”

LOONA – “So What”

Weki Meki – “DAZZLE DAZZLE”

KARD – “RED MOON”

DreamCatcher – “Red Sun”

DreamCatcher – “Scream”

PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”

Congratulations to IZ*A single!