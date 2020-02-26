check-out:-iz*one-grabs-2nd-get-for-“fiesta”-on-“show-winner,”-performances-by-pentagon,-loona,-and-a-lot-more

IZ*A single took household a 2nd get for “Fiesta”!

On the February 26 episode of “Show Winner,” the nominees for initially place have been IZ*ONE’s “Fiesta,” DreamCatcher’s “Scream,” GFRIEND’s “Crossroads,” Zico’s “Any Music,” and PENTAGON’s “Dr. BeBe.” IZ*A person took the get!

Enjoy their performances and win underneath!

Performers in this week’s episode also provided PENTAGON, The Boyz, Weki Meki, DreamCatcher, KARD, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, SPECTRUM, cignature, DKB, 3YE, EPISODE, and XENEX.

Test out their performances below!

cignature – “Nun Nu Nan Na”

XENEX – “It’s Gonna Hurt”

PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”

Rocket Punch – “BOUNCY”

3YE – “QUEEN”

LOONA – “So What”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

DKB – “Sorry Mama”

SPECTRUM – “SHOWTIME”

KARD – “Red Moon”

Weki Meki – “DAZZLE DAZZLE”

EPISODE – “Open My Door”

The Boyz – “Reveal”

DreamCatcher – “Red Sun”

DreamCatcher – “Scream”

Congratulations to IZ*One particular!