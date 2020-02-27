check-out:-iz*one-particular-usually-takes-3rd-get-for-“fiesta”-on-“m-countdown”-performances-by-bts,-dreamcatcher,-and-a-lot-more

IZ*1 grabbed their third trophy for “Fiesta”!

On the February 27 episode of “M Countdown,” the nominees for initially put have been IZ*ONE’s “Fiesta” and DreamCatcher’s “Scream.” IZ*One particular arrived in initially with a total score of 10,914 to DreamCatcher’s 2,775.

Observe their general performance and gain below!

Performers in this week’s episode also provided BTS, VIXX’s Ravi, The Boyz, DreamCatcher, Rocket Punch, Continuous, SPECTRUM, cignature, 3YE, About U, EVERGLOW, ELRIS, MCND, Weki Meki, UNVS, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, KARD, PENTAGON, and Hong Dae Kwang.

Examine out their performances!

cignature – “Nun Nu Nan Na”

Regular – “One Fantastic Day”

About U – “Who Took My Candy”

ELRIS – “JACKPOT”

UNVS – “Timeless”

3YE – “QUEEN”

SPECTRUM – “SHOW TIME”

MCND – “ICE AGE”

Rocket Punch – “BOUNCY”

EVERGLOW – “DUN DUN”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

LOONA – “So What”

DreamCatcher – “Scream”

Hong Dae Kwang – “Comforting Breeze”

The Boyz – “Reveal”

Weki Meki – “Dazzle Dazzle”

PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”

KARD – “RED MOON”

Ravi – “ROCKSTAR”

Ravi – “EL DORADO”

BTS – “Black Swan”

BTS – “ON”

Congratulations to IZ*One!