[Check out: J. Cole Speaks The Most Honest + Serious Words and phrases At any time About Men and women Chasing Money, Females + Autos – “It’s Never Enough”]

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

Radio veteran Angie Martinez just went added vintage manner. The “Talk of New York” has lit up social media this week with a ought to-see throwback clip of rap celebrity J. Cole speaking on people placing too much emphasis on materialistic factors.

Big Info: Angie went to her Instagram website page Thursday with Cole’s traditional phrases of knowledge.

See this publish on Instagram Appreciate.❤️ #TBT A publish shared by Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) on Feb 20, 2020 at 4: 30am PST

Before You Go: The job interview actually dates back to December 2014 when Cole pulled via for an personal Q&A with Martinez at radio station Power 105.1.