check-out:-kang-daniel-dances-to-“antisocial”-by-ed-sheeran-and-travis-scott-in-new-clip-in-advance-of-return

Kang Daniel has produced his return to Instagram with enjoyable new material!

On March 2, Kang Daniel uploaded a picture of a mic with the caption, “Recording comprehensive.”

On March 2, Kang Daniel uploaded a picture of a mic with the caption, "Recording comprehensive."

Seven hrs later on, he uploaded an remarkable dance observe video clip to “Antisocial” by Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott. He captioned the post, “Let’s perform all over again up coming time.”

See this submit on Instagram 다음에 또 놀자!?? A submit shared by Daniel Kang (@daniel.k.below) on Mar two, 2020 at 6: 50am PST

Kang Daniel also uploaded a new teaser on March 3, signaling his lengthy-awaited return with one thing new this thirty day period!