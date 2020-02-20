[check-out-kget-special-report:-president-donald-trump-speaks-to-packed-group-at-meadows-subject-airport]

17 News at Noon has your Presidential Go to update

UPDATE: 11: 35 a.m. Residence minority leader Kevin McCarthy takes to Twitter to announce Palm Springs departure into Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Donald J. Trump will go to Bakersfield on Wednesday, in accordance to the White Home.

The president will join Congressman Kevin McCarthy to speak with nearby farmers about endeavours to improve the supply and shipping of drinking water in California and other Western states, the White Residence stated.

U.S. Air Drive planes have been noticed at Meadows Discipline Airport on Friday and Monday unloading numerous machines and staff forward of the pay a visit to. It has not been declared what time the president is predicted to get there.

Meadows Subject has confirmed there will not be a put for customers of the general public to get a glimpse of the president.

Various groups and businesses will hold a rally on Wednesday in protest of Trump’s check out at 10 a.m. at the Cesar Chavez mural located at the corner of 18th and L streets.

The pay a visit to is section of a week-extended tour of western states, which will consist of Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. Now, the president touched down in Los Angeles to meet with the Olympic Arranging Committee to focus on the 2028 summer season game titles.

President Trump is also anticipated to have a roundtable discuss with supporters, then head to Beverly Hills for a fundraising evening meal.

On Thursday, the president will supply remarks at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, where by he will highlight his administration’s attempts to supply earlier-incarcerated Individuals with 2nd possibilities.

Trump has beforehand visited Bakersfield in 2016 as he campaigned for the presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence produced a brief cease in Bakersfield in October 2017 for a fundraiser at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. Most not too long ago, Pence visited the Central Valley in July 2019 as he toured dairy farms pushing for the new North American trade deal.

We will reside stream the president’s arrival on our Fb page and site on Wednesday.

President Trump arrived in Las Vegas Tuesday evening ahead of heading back to California.