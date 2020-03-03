check-out:-kim-dong-wook,-moon-ga-young,-up10tion’s-lee-jin-hyuk,-and-sf9’s-rowoon-deal-with-information,-fame,-and-really-like-in-“find-me-in-your-memory”-teaser

A new teaser has been launched for “Find Me in Your Memory.”

This new MBC drama tells the appreciate tale concerning two people with related emotional scars whose reminiscences get the job done in opposite techniques. Kim Dong Wook portrays Lee Jung Hoon, a news anchor with hyperthymesia, a affliction that offers people the means to remember an irregular volume of lifestyle practical experience in vivid element, although Moon Ga young appears as mounting star Yeo Ha Jin, who has overlooked the most essential moments of her existence.

In the second teaser unveiled on March two, Lee Jung Hoon sits guiding the anchor desk and begins the day’s information broadcast. His expert, smart charms shine by way of the monitor as Yeo Ha Kyung (played by Kim Seul Gi) claims, “His nickname is ‘gentle tyrant.’ He’s exposed anyone from politicians and businessmen to idols and top rated stars.”

As a substitute of experience terrified by this, Yeo Ha Jin suggests, “He’s so good.” As a well-liked actress, she’s surrounded by enthusiasts wherever she goes as her name makes headlines for courting rumors. She’s photographed on dates with adult men such as Kim Seon Ho and SF9’s Rowoon. “What am I likely to do?” she claims. “The content articles are by now out.”

The information anchor asks Jo Il Kwon (performed by UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk) about Yeo Ha Jin’s visitor look, and the newsroom crew member asks, “You do know who Yeo Ha Jin is, ideal?” Yeo Ha Jin and Lee Jung Hoon at last meet confront-to-confront in her dressing space prior to her visual appeal on his method. He asks, “Are you ingesting just before a stay broadcast?” to which she replies, “I have not still, but you have.”

She smiles fondly at him, commenting, “I under no circumstances realized the news was so significantly entertaining. It’s so thrilling.” When she shows interest in him, Lee Jung Hoon coldly asks, “What do you consider you’re undertaking?” and she replies, “It’ll be good if we’re near.”

The clip concludes as Lee Jung Hoon asks, “Are you interested in me?”

“Find Me in Your Memory” premieres on March 18 at 8: 55 p.m. KST. Examine out the preview below:

