Check out Kirk Hammett, John 5 And Charlie Benante Jam On Black Sabbath’s ‘Supernaut’

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante has uploaded video footage from the rehearsal classes for METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett‘s 2nd yearly Panic FestEvil, which was held in April 2015 in San Jose, California. The four-moment clip, which can be seen under, options Benante, Hammett and ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 jamming on a address variation of BLACK SABBATH‘s “Supernaut”.

Benante wrote in a caption: “A Fun BLACK SABBATH Jam on the music SUPERNAUT! this was recorded during Kirk Hammett‘s Concern FestEvil, I enjoy these 2.”

In an interview with U.K.’s Traditional Rock magazine, Benante named SABBATH‘s 1972 LP “Vol. 4” as one of the 10 information that modified his everyday living.

He mentioned: “My following door neighbor would play it exterior continuously. ‘Vol. 4’ was generally performed — all the time. I swear, I understood individuals music like the again of my hand.

“Coming from a Catholic upbringing, there was a report shop about 15 minutes away from us, and me and my close friends utilized to usually go to this area — termed Data And Things,” he continued. “And they applied to market these iron-on shirts. I keep in mind coming property with this BLACK SABBATH shirt that had ‘666’ on it, and my mom freaked out and built me acquire it back again! She would not have it in the residence.”



https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=AIXMIn4sIa4

