[Check out KIRK HAMMETT, STEVEN TYLER, BILLY GIBBONS Complete At PETER Eco-friendly Tribute Live performance]

On February 25, METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett carried out at an all-star tribute concert to FLEETWOOD MAC co-founder Peter Inexperienced at the London Palladium. The function, which was curated by Inexperienced‘s fellow FLEETWOOD MAC co-founder Mick Fleetwood, highlighted more appearances by Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Lower, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Zak Starkey, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman.

Fleetwood claimed about the display: “The concert is a celebration of people early blues times the place we all began, and it truly is crucial to recognize the profound impression Peter and the early FLEETWOOD MAC experienced on the environment of audio. Peter was my best mentor and it presents me these pleasure to shell out tribute to his incredible talent. I am honored to be sharing the phase with some of the a lot of artists Peter has inspired around the many years and who share my excellent respect for this impressive musician.”

Lover-filmed movie footage of the concert, which includes Tyler and Gibbons teaming for “Oh Properly” and Hammett actively playing “The Eco-friendly Manalishi (WIth The Two Prong Crown)”, can be noticed beneath.

The live performance took put just a few months following it was declared that Hammett is collaborating with Green on a book and music task for Rufus Publications. Hammett was at Abbey Road Studios in London final month to report “anything pretty particular” for the project, which will feature guest appearances by quite a few other artists. In addition, Hammett has posted a few of photographs with Eco-friendly, including one picture exactly where Peter can be observed keeping a vinyl duplicate of METALLICA‘s “Grasp Of Puppets” album and one more in which they are each keeping Green‘s famous 1959 Les Paul guitar — recognized as “Greeny” — which Hammett now owns.

Prior to the occasion, Hammett made a blog site write-up on his FearFestevil.com world wide web website in which he wrote: “I’m honored to be enjoying a aspect in the Peter Environmentally friendly Celebration Show becoming staged by Mick Fleetwood at the London Palladium. In between Mick, Billy Gibbons and Dave Gilmour I am likely to be in the presence of some significant legends, and in fact, I’m completely blown absent by that.

“When I acquired Greenie, I acquired her for the reason that she sounded excellent. She’s a pretty one of a kind sounding guitar. I experienced no notion it would guide to all these different alternatives, all these unique encounters, and meeting all these distinct people today. It was coming up on 50 decades considering that Peter Eco-friendly left FLEETWOOD MAC, this tribute was going on, but no a person named me until eventually Ross Halfin called Mick Fleetwood‘s manager and type of knowledgeable him about my owning the guitar and prompt I need to be section of it. So Mick Fleetwood acquired a maintain of me at the starting of the ‘Hardwired…’ tour and requested if I was interested in undertaking this tribute to Peter Environmentally friendly. At the time I had to notify him I had no strategy what my schedule was gonna be like with METALLICA because we ended up actually on the eve of our initial exhibits for ‘Hardwired…’ But then three a long time handed and the tribute clearly show began to acquire much more. Ross had held me abreast on how it was using form, so I contacted Mick Fleetwood, and he was gracious adequate to say I could continue to be element of it. So that is how I will get to participate in ‘Green Manalishi’ at the Peter Eco-friendly tribute!

“It can be just wonderful, looking at and listening to all the folks committed to the tribute. The the vast majority of them are all persons I have been effectively informed of at any time because I was a young musician, so to be enjoying with some of them now, it can be a intellect blower … A Intellect Blower !!”

“Mick Fleetwood & Pals Rejoice The Music Of Peter Eco-friendly And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac” setlist:

01. Rolling Guy

02. Homework

03. Dr Brown (featuring Billy Gibbons on vocals and guitar)

04. All Your Like (showcasing Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)

05. Rattlesnake Shake

06. Halt Messin’ Around (showcasing Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)

07. Hunting For Somebody (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)

08. Sandy Mary (that includes Noel Gallagher)

09. Appreciate That Burns (featuring Noel Gallagher)

10. The Earth Keeps Turning (that includes Noel Gallagher)

11. Like Crying

12. No Position To Go

13. Station Gentleman (featuring Pete Townshend on guitar and vocals)

14. Guy Of The Environment (that includes Neil Finn on vocals)

15. Oh Very well, Part I (that includes Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)

16. Oh Nicely, Part II (showcasing David Gilmour on guitar)

17. Want Your Really like So Lousy

18. Black Magic Girl

19. The Sky Is Crying (showcasing Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)

20. I Are not able to Hold On (showcasing Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)

21. The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) (that includes Kirk Hammett)

22. Albatross (showcasing David Gilmour on lap steel guitar)

23. Shake Your Moneymaker (all-star finale)