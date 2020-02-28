check-out:-lee-jae-wook,-park-min-youthful,-and-search-engine-optimization-kang-joon-are-playful-with-youngsters-even-though-filming-“i’ll-go-to-you-when-the-temperature-is-nice”

JTBC has released a new behind-the-scenes look at “I’ll Go to You When the Weather conditions is Nice”!

In the 1st building-of video, Search engine optimization Kang Joon would make smaller talk with Jung Seung Ho, inquiring if he’s skated ahead of and if he’s very good at it. Seo Kang Joon tells the young actor, “I’m excellent at it,” and Jung Seung Ho nods in reply. Lee Jae Wook suggests to Kim Hwan Hee that he start talking informally to him to apply for the real filming.

Lee Jae Wook continues to act playfully with the boy or girl actors, expressing, “I’ll watch if [the food] disappears or not.” Lee Solar Hee opinions that he appears like a boy or girl seeking to act experienced, and Park Min Younger provides that he’s like an approachable older friend in the community. Lee Jae Wook asks, “Are you seeking down on me?” and Jung Seung Ho nods along.

The forged go on to movie with cheerful attitudes, laughing as they make bloopers, which include the time Lee Sun Hee’s stomach accidentally tends to make growling noises. When Lee Jae Wook recites his line expressing that he made use of to be one particular of the leading three visuals in faculty, Park Min Young and Web optimization Kang Joon act embarrassed for his sake.

Seo Kang Joon also hilariously says, “I imagined I was a single of the top a few,” stating he imagined his character to be the variety to not know that he was a person of the top rated a few visuals. When Park Min Young elaborates that Lee Jae Wook is rated 3rd out of the 3, he asks, “A guy whose title I never even know is second?”

In another producing-of video, Lee Jae Wook describes that they’re at the bookstore run by Im Eun Seob. Even though he apologizes for chatting as well a lot about him, he brightens up the set with his good vitality. When Lee Jae Wook commences to recite his traces swiftly, Seo Kang Joon comments, “You have far too quite a few strains.”

Eventually, Park Min Young and Search engine optimization Kang Joon rehearse their lines in the dim as Park Min Youthful demonstrates off the henna on her hand. Web optimization Kang Joon tries rubbing it, prompting Park Min Younger to say, “You simply cannot! It’ll smudge,” leaving him shocked. Park Min Younger proceeds to joke around with him, expressing, “This is a scab.”

“I’ll Go to You When the Temperature Is Nice” premiered on February 24. The drama airs each Monday and Tuesday.

