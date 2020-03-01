check-out:-lee-se-younger-hunts-down-criminals-as-a-genius-profiler-in-“memorist”-character-teaser

tvN’s impending drama “Memorist” has unveiled a thrilling new character teaser for Lee Se Young!

Centered on a preferred webtoon of the exact name, “Memorist” will be a mystery thriller that follows Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and genius profiler Han Sunlight Mi (Lee Se Younger) as they be part of forces to hunt down a mysterious serial killer.

On February 29, “Memorist” unveiled a new character teaser showing a glimpse into Han Solar Mi’s character. She is noticed hunting at a large map that is loaded with graphs, visuals, information clippings, and notes. She stares intently at the board as a voiceover claims, “The culprit is in the information. I chase information.”

She hones in on a one piece of evidence as every little thing irrelevant seems to fly off the board to make her alternative clearer. As anything goes again to regular, she picks up the mobile phone and suggests, “I’ve found the offender.” In contrast to Dong Baek, who has supernatural powers, Han Sunshine Mi takes advantage of her expertise and talents as an analytical profiler to uncover criminals, and this was correctly encapsulated in the teaser.

“Memorist” premieres March 11 and will be accessible on Viki.

View the trailer underneath: