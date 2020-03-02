check-out:-loona-highlights-“so-what”-choreography-in-placing-dance-exercise-video-clip

On March 3, LOONA uploaded a dance exercise video for their latest tune, “So What“!

The video begins out with Yves inquiring Gowon to impersonate their CEO, leading Gowon to powerfully condition, “Okay everybody, it’s showtime.” With that cue, the girls rely down and then yell a cheer for each individual other prior to instantly transforming their smiles into intense gazes. Check out their synchronization and extraordinary choreography in the total dance video below!