Check out Me And That Person elevate hell in movie for Confession

Me And That Gentleman have produced a online video for their new solitary Confession.

It is the most current track picked from Behemoth frontman Adam ’Nergal’ Darski’s facet-project’s approaching album New Man, New Tracks, Exact Shit, Vol.1, which is out on March 27 by using Napalm Information.

For equally the observe and accompanying video clip, Nergal hired the companies of Shining frontman Niklas Kvarforth. Look at him elevating hell beneath.

Nergal suggests: “Confession – an ode to gunslingers and saloon singers! The ending will surprise individuals who are not mindful of my other 50 percent and I hope it will place a smile on the faces of those that do. A statement: Me And That Man is limitless and able of something.”

He adds: “That man for this one is Niklas Kvarforth. I despatched Niklas a demo: my voice and lyrics and prompt he transform anything he felt he must. Only two words and phrases from the initial demo version stay and delighted to report, his edition is way better!

“Some men and women in contrast his efficiency to Peter Steele… that provides me some suggestions for the afterlife! Get pleasure from!”

Alongside with Kvarforth, New Gentleman, New Tunes, Identical Shit, Vol.1 options Emperor icon Ihsahn, Volbeat’s Rob Caggiano, Swedish outfit Dead Soul, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds, Trivium’s Matt Heafy and Madrugada’s Siver Høyem.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=DL-bZeCf9fA

Me And That Guy: New Male, New Tracks, Similar Shit, Vol.1

1. Operate With The Devil, feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

2. Coming Dwelling, feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

3. Burning Church buildings, feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

4. By The River, feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

5. Męstwo

6. Surrender, feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Lifeless Soul

7. Deep Down South, feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

8. Man Of The Cross, feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

9. You Will Be Mine, feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

10. How Occur?, feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Bitter) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

11. Confession, feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)