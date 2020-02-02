Check out Miami’s huge murals dedicated to the Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – As we get closer to the kick-off in Miami, fans are indulging in the backdrops of Magic City, including the Wynwood Art District. The area is known for its chic and trendy artistic flair – a must for tourists.

The popular attraction is a unique outdoor travel destination with massive murals by talented international artists. For blocks, art covers walls from top to bottom.

“I am very impressed with this area in Wynwood,” said Anthony Daughtery, a 49ers fan. “This is my very first time down here.”

As you can imagine, the Super Bowl 54-themed images have stood out among visitors in the past few days.

“My son actually said,” Oh, there is Travis Kelce and Richard Sherman. “I was like where?”

Another eye catcher this week is a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

“This one, I love this one,” said another visitor. “This is old Kobe number eight. That was when he was young, quick and energetic. “

This isn’t the only art in Miami dedicated to the Super Bowl LIV. There is also a painting on a 27-story downtown building.