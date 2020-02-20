[Check out: Mike Bloomberg Really LAUGHED at Trump’s Presidential Ambitions When He Claimed ‘I’m a Massive Fan’]

President Donald Trump quoted former New York Town Mayor Mike Bloomberg as indicating he was a “big fan” of Trump, but the source job interview reveals that Bloomberg was really laughing at the idea of Trump managing for president when he produced that assertion.

On Friday early morning, Trump shared a very short movie clip on Twitter, and wrote “This is the Real Mini Mike. He admitted, numerous times, that he is ‘a supporter of Donald Trump. He’s a New York ICON.,,” then included, “Thank you Mike!”

The online video Trump shared was an edited clip of Bloomberg being interviewed by Fox Information Sunday host Chris Wallace, and producing the “New York icon” comment — adopted by a denunciation of Trump’s birtherism.

But the “big fan” quote is from a distinct job interview, a February 16, 2011 Good Early morning The united states job interview with George Stephanopoulos in which Bloomberg mixed the compliment with a slam, and was obviously amused by the prospect of Trump operating for president.

“I know you have taken yourself out of the 2012 presidential race, but another New Yorker could be acquiring in, Donald Trump,” Stephanopoulos claimed, and requested, “What do you feel?”

“America is a amazing region, everybody that’s born here and is about 35 has the chance,” Bloomberg claimed, as Stephanopoulos laughed, then extra “I know Donald Trump, he’s a excellent man, he does not do all the things he says, but he confident tries, and I’m a massive enthusiast of Donald Trump’s.:

“Think he’s going to operate?” Stephanopoulos questioned, to which a laughing Bloomberg replied: “I have no concept, you’ll have to question Donald Trump.”

Expressing friendship for Donald Trump may possibly not be that useful to Bloomberg in a Democratic most important, but becoming treated as a joke by a fellow billionaire probably is not accurately the pwn Trump thinks it is, either.

Enjoy the clip above through ABC News.