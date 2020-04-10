Check out Mike Scott Sing A Tune About LEGOs for a Younger Fan

Mike Scott of The Waterboys performs at Rewind South on August 18, 2019 in Henley-on-Thames, England. (Picture by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

On Friday early morning, KEXP’s John Richards took to Twitter to share an adorable ask for from a listener named Bill.

“My 8-calendar year-previous son Liam and I take pleasure in listening to the KEXP Morning Display,” Monthly bill wrote. “The other day he known as me into home to shock me with a Waterboys LEGO concert he experienced created. Any likelihood you can participate in a track for my tiny person, ‘This is the Sea’?”

Richards also shared a picture of the young Waterboys fan’s LEGO development, which features a stage, some parked autos, a hand-drawn “The Waterboys” indication and of training course, a lot of LEGO enthusiasts collected to look at the band engage in. (You will possibly also recognize that they are not observing the advised six ft of social distancing, tsk, tsk.)

Bill writes: “My 8 year outdated son Liam and I love listening to the @kexp early morning present. The other day he named me into home to shock me a #TheWaterboys (@MickPuck) @LEGO_Group live performance he experienced produced. Any likelihood you can engage in a music for my minor man, `This is the Sea.'” pic.twitter.com/2iBsbwkP6o

— You Are Not Alone (@loserboy) April 10, 2020

But eight-year-old Liam and his father received some thing greater than “This is the Sea”: Waterboys frontman Mike Scott caught wind of the request, and just a minimal more than an hour right after Richards posted his tweet, Scott responded with a brief new track for them. By natural means, it is called “LEGOBOYS,” and the lyrics are simple but catchy: “Oh LEGO boy, LEGO LEGO boy, oh LEGO boy, LEGO LEGO boy. We are the LEGO boys.” Test it out for you underneath.

For Invoice and Liam, c/o @loserboy new Waterboys tune LEGOBOYS pic.twitter.com/myHhegQ5GG

— Mike Scott (@MickPuck) April 10, 2020

