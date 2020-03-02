check-out-mike-trout-unquestionably-demolish-this-golfing-ball

Get you a gentleman who can hit each

Mike Trout — eight-time MLB All-Star, a few-time American League M.V.P. and 1-time Slayer of Golfing Balls.

The Los Angeles Angels’ Twitter account posted a movie yesterday of the centre fielder crushing a golfing ball at Topgolf — a popular leisure location with a superior-tech driving assortment and extravagant lounge where you can get drunk and hit some balls. Or in Trout’s case, demolish some balls.

Mike Trout hitting rockets isn’t distinctive to the baseball area. pic.twitter.com/tuEyIzxqQ5 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 2, 2020

In accordance to CBS Sports, Trout’s Angels teammate Albert Pujols held a charity event for the Pujols Loved ones Foundation at a Topgolf in Arizona. Immediately after the huge travel, you can see Trout, some of his teammates and other MLB sluggers excitedly laugh about the crushage.

But it would seem the event was whole of insane hits, as the MLB official Twitter posted a movie of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger at the party also smacking the shit out of a golf ball.

MVP electricity on screen at the @pujolsfound Topgolf function. pic.twitter.com/EHCBpphx8G — MLB (@MLB) March 2, 2020

It’s not known if both ball registered in Topgolf’s system, which ordinarily can keep track of how much a ball is it. But we’d contemplate them equally home operates.

