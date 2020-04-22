Check out Miranda’s July Pop-Up Charity Thrift Shop

In the summer of 2017, the London hotel chain Selfridges – think Bloomingdale but England – opened up a new paradox: the store is owned by four places for religious reasons. . The interfaith shop was designed by an artist Miranda July, in cooperation with the Artangel Society. The retailer only lasts about two months – but those of us who haven’t had the opportunity to rent its product can have some of it from the new July short film, Open To The globally, featured exclusively on VF.com.

In a recent telephone interview about the short- and long-awaited news release of his latest work, Miranda July – writer, director, the artist, the artist, etc., told us that the idea for the shop really started to become attractive when he visited. London funded by the Islamic Relief Society. “The stress around that store, as I got into it a little bit, came as a surprise. [It’s a really good organization. The Red Cross looks like an NGO, but that defends itself only because ‘Islamic’ is the name. “

London-based bookstores are often run as fundraisers for the faith, similar to the Salvation Army in the United States. As July sees it, London stores all seem to have their own atomized little corners of the city. July seeks to bring them together to see how things are going, bringing the staff of Islamic markets with people from the bottom of the corporate ladder to unpaid people. Jewish, London Buddhist Center, and Christian Spitalfields Crypt Trust. The idea was kind of a relationship, and the staff at the new Selfridges facility took over the job quickly, July said. “It’s been a clear picture of how deep down everyone is. Do you have that day, live out a day. It’s your job. ”

Depressed? Some. July told me, “We were trying to be very skeptical of how to choose a radio,” “In a way it was one of the big fights. Some of it is non-religious, and some of it is religious. It somehow crossed a line for some people, which just seems to be restricted to having Islamic music playing. It’s not like we checked everyone to make sure everyone was 100% on board and P.C. The point is: This is a little difficult. ”

Uncomfortable, maybe, but also a laugh. “It’s the goal. It’s a mall, ”July said. “I can’t even remember the expense of how many people pass by one day, but it’s like being at Penn Station or something. And there are a lot of great things. from complaining – ‘This is not what we came to Selfridges for, we’re here to spend some real money’ – to people like, ‘Oh, I can afford some of this. , ‘and do not have to recalibrate at all, and just come down to the business side of the trade .. Anyone who knows how beautiful is.

