[check-out:-music-ji-hyo-is-hilariously-clueless-about-zico’s-“any-song”-problem-on-“running-man”]

Music Ji Hyo had the entire solid in stitches on the most up-to-date episode of “Running Man”!

On the February 16 episode of the SBS assortment show, the forged users requested visitor Kang Han Na and Ji Suk Jin—both of whom experienced formerly taken on Zico’s “Any Song” challenge—to demonstrate the viral dance.

When the two had been finished dancing, Yoo Jae Suk asked visitor Heo Kyung Hwan to try out his own hand at the problem. The comedian hesitantly replied, “But I will need a person to do it with,” and Yoo Jae Suk lower in, “You can do it with [Song] Ji Hyo!”

Visibly caught off guard by the point out of her title, Tune Ji Hyo seemed to be struggling to variety a response when Lee Kwang Soo hilariously revealed, “Just a second in the past, Ji Hyo whispered in my ear to check with, ‘What track is this?’ It is quantity 1 on all the charts correct now, but she’d hardly ever listened to it before.”

As every person on established cracked up, Lee Kwang Soo went on to joke, “She lives in a cave. She’s like Robinson Crusoe.” HaHa laughed, “That’s so Ji Hyo.”

In spite of her protests, Yoo Jae Suk took Tune Ji Hyo by the arm and escorted her to the front, insisting that she dance with Heo Kyung Hwan. Just after approximately demonstrating the fundamental principles of the starting, the forged advised her to just stick to her instincts and dance to the song.

Immediately after a promising commence, it speedily turned distinct that Heo Kyung Hwan wasn’t that common with the dance moves for the “Any Song” challenge either, and the two stars amusingly improvised their way through the regimen.

Lee Kwang Soo observed with a chuckle, “Kyung Hwan acquired the moves wrong, but [Song Ji Hyo] is imitating him.”

Afterwards on, when Heo Kyung Hwan commenced dancing his way toward her, Music Ji Hyo built every person laugh by exclaiming in worry, “Don’t appear any nearer! Never arrive any nearer!”

Examine out Tune Ji Hyo and Heo Kyung Hwan’s distinctive attempt at the “Any Song” obstacle below!

You can also look at the comprehensive episode of “Running Man” below:

Observe Now