Check out Out Photos From Episode 2 of Westworld Period 3

Check out Out Photos From Episode 2 of Westworld Year 3

For individuals of you clamoring for more Westworld to get you by the week, HBO has unveiled a batch of new photographs for the second episode of Time 3. You can test them out in the gallery underneath!

Westworld Time 3 will be shorter than the former seasons of the series, with 8 episodes rather of the regular 10. On the other hand, it is even now unclear if the new episodes will have a extended run time in order to make up for the season’s shorter episode count.

Newcomers for the sequence incorporate Aaron Paul (Breaking Lousy), Lena Waithe (Ready Player A single), with NFL participant Marshawn Lynch, and Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, Japanese Guarantees). They will be joined by returning solid associates Evan Rachel Wooden, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, and Rodrigo Santoro in the sequence.

Pick up Time 2 of the HBO show here!

A darkish odyssey about the dawn of synthetic consciousness and the delivery of a new form of life on Earth, the Emmy-winning Westworld was established for tv by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Pleasure, who are also executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Athena Wickham, and Ben Stephenson.

Linked: Westworld Period 3 Trailer Delivers the New World

Primarily based on the film published by Michael Crichton, Westworld arrives from creation corporations Kilter Movies and Undesirable Robot Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Television.

New episodes premiere Sundays at 9pm.