[Check out out typical cars and trucks at Lakeland’s Winter AutoFest]

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – In excess of $100 million in automobiles are driving into the 2020 Wintertime AutoFest in Lakeland.

From parts purchasing to cars and trucks for sale, Winter AutoFest has something for every person.

Vendors at the automotive flea market will have collectibles, merchandise, dwelling goods, automobilia and automotive pieces and sections for a Do-it-yourself restoration venture.

The two-day collector auto auction will have about 400 consignments spanning automotive history.

The 42nd annual NCRS Winter Regional Corvette Fulfill, the Absolutely free cruise-in as effectively as the Corvette and Mustang displays will be back again once again this 12 months.

You can uncover out what’s new in the motor vehicle world from Dodge, Plymouth and Chryslers.

There are many displays, a single with race-well prepared vehicles the other is a 50-yr accumulating of 1970 cars and trucks and vans.

The a few-working day affair place on by Carlisle Situations takes place at Sun ‘n Fun Expo Campus in Lakeland. Admission is $10.

Click Right here to learn a lot more about the Winter AutoFest in Lakeland.