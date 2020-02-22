[check-out:-park-search-engine-marketing-joon-receives-simply-distracted-while-filming-“itaewon-class”]

JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” has introduced a new generating-of video clip!

The video starts off with Park Website positioning Joon, Kim Da Mi, and Kwon Nara rehearsing the scene exactly where Kim Da Mi blocks Kwon Nara from kissing Park Search engine optimization Joon. The 3 actors focus on their positions and lines with the director and apply the scene quite a few moments to make it great. Park Search engine optimisation Joon claims his line, which is, “Which male is annoying you?,” and Kwon Nara seriously quips, “You.” Park Search engine optimisation Joon stares at her blankly ahead of demanding, “Who? You are lying!,” causing Kwon Nara to burst into laughter.

For the duration of break time, Park Search engine optimisation Joon gets intrigued in cameras and carries one on his shoulder. He commences to movie Kwon Nara and comments, “This is rather heavy.” He sways a little, and the digital camera director is swift to get the digicam again.

Park Website positioning Joon prepares for his next scene with Ahn Bo Hyun. Despite the tense scene that is about to unfold shortly, the two actors are all smiles, and they even don foolish sunglasses to brighten the mood. When filming starts, they stare just about every other down with steely eyes, but when the cameras convert off, they grin greatly at each individual other.

Afterwards on, the director indicates Ahn Bo Hyun contact Park Search engine optimisation Joon all through the encounter-off scene at the elevator. Nevertheless, each are swift to disagree, adding that Park Web optimization Joon might finish up punching Ahn Bo Hyun. Ahn Bo Hyun whines that he doesn’t want to be strike anymore, and Park Seo Joon jokes he’s likely to leave his fists in his pockets.

Enjoy the entire creating-of online video down below!