Check out: Park Web optimization Joon, Kim Da Mi, And Additional Display screen Energetic Chemistry On The Established Of “Itaewon Class”

JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” has dropped new producing videos!

In the first clip, Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi meticulously talk about how they need to method an approaching scene. Kim Da Mi describes her eyesight, which they instantly convey to everyday living. Park Website positioning Joon shares his concerns, indicating, “You’re accomplishing it like you normally have, but how ought to I do it?” Kim Da Mi explains, “I did try to act very seriously at this portion, although,” to which Park Web optimization Joon adorably replies, “I believed you ended up seriously sweet and excellent. But, I really don’t know to what extent I must react.”

Just ahead of cameras start out rolling all over again, he sweetly asks Kim Da Mi, “You aren’t awkward, proper?” to which she assures she’s all right. At the time they start filming, Park Web optimization Joon, alongside with the overall established, can not contain their laughter at Kim Da Mi’s cute acting.

They movie the following scene at the medical center, where they constantly focus on instructions for the scene. They also follow how to properly time Park Search engine optimization Joon’s interruption into Kim Da Mi’s line, with Park Search engine optimization Joon jokingly indicating, “Don’t go in proper absent. Go away me some space to interject.”

Watch the whole clip below!

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=BrsG9kCcj5g

The following movie capabilities rehearsals with Park Seo Joon and Kwon Nara. As Kim Da Mi flees from observing the two with each other, Park Search engine optimization Joon follows immediately after looking at Kim Da Mi with Kim Dong Hee, foremost them all to giggle silently in a restricted stairwell until eventually the director yells “Cut!”

Kim Dong Hee shyly puts out an announcement searching for a “missing” Ryu Kyung Soo, describing him as “29 decades old, height of about 170 centimeters, a good pounds, and short hair normally lined with a beanie.” Rather, his on-display brother Ahn Bo Hyun seems, shocking Park Seo Joon and Kwon Nara on established. They ask him about his altered appearance and modern haircut as he points out he came early to film.

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=w8x1pudelDY

The remaining episode of “Itaewon Class” airs March 21 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

