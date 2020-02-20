[check-out:-president-donald-trump-speaks-to-packed-crowd-at-meadows-discipline-airport]

17 Information at Noon has your Presidential Take a look at update

UPDATE: 11: 35 a.m. Household minority chief Kevin McCarthy can take to Twitter to announce Palm Springs departure into Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Donald J. Trump will pay a visit to Bakersfield on Wednesday, in accordance to the White Dwelling.

The president will be part of Congressman Kevin McCarthy to communicate with regional farmers about endeavours to increase the source and shipping and delivery of water in California and other Western states, the White Residence said.

U.S. Air Drive planes have been noticed at Meadows Industry Airport on Friday and Monday unloading numerous gear and personnel ahead of the pay a visit to. It has not been declared what time the president is anticipated to get there.

Meadows Subject has confirmed there will not be a put for users of the general public to get a glimpse of the president.

Quite a few groups and businesses will keep a rally on Wednesday in protest of Trump’s check out at 10 a.m. at the Cesar Chavez mural positioned at the corner of 18th and L streets.

The go to is portion of a week-prolonged tour of western states, which will include Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. Nowadays, the president touched down in Los Angeles to fulfill with the Olympic Arranging Committee to go over the 2028 summer video games.

President Trump is also envisioned to have a roundtable chat with supporters, then head to Beverly Hills for a fundraising dinner.

On Thursday, the president will produce remarks at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Law enforcement Headquarters, exactly where he will highlight his administration’s efforts to deliver earlier-incarcerated Us citizens with next likelihood.

Trump has beforehand visited Bakersfield in 2016 as he campaigned for the presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence built a short prevent in Bakersfield in October 2017 for a fundraiser at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. Most just lately, Pence frequented the Central Valley in July 2019 as he toured dairy farms pushing for the new North American trade deal.

We will live stream the president’s arrival on our Fb site and web page on Wednesday.

President Trump arrived in Las Vegas Tuesday evening right before heading back to California.